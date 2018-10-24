OREM, Utah (AP) — Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, and his Democratic competitor, James Singer, squared off in a race for the state's 3rd Congressional District.
Curtis, the former mayor of Provo, and Singer, a sociology professor at Salt Lake Community College, verbally sparred Tuesday in an effort to gain voters' endorsement ahead of next month's election.
Curtis, in making his case for re-election, looked to the past, with four bills passed through the House of Representatives over the last year. He also promised to use his position to advocate for limited government and conservative principles.
Singer, who is Navajo, said he would bring "a fresh new perspective" desperately lacking on Capitol Hill. He also said he would work to secure "the promise for democracy from now into perpetuity" in the face of what he called a rising tendency toward authoritarianism in Washington.