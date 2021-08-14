Cyber leader calls for nonpartisan path to securing the vote

On Saturday, Easterly was in Des Moines to speak with state election officials who are gathered for the National Association of Secretaries of State's summer conference. She urged officials to work with her agency to combat misinformation and disinformation.

“With respect to getting that information out, this absolutely has to be a team sport and, frankly, a whole of nation effort,” Easterly told the election officials. “Ensuring that we can tap into all of you to help amplify getting the facts out and busting the myths that are out there that prevent people from having full faith and confidence in our election system is something that we’re going to have to do together in close partnership.”

A former senior NSA official who also worked on counterterrorism and cyber issues in the Obama administration, Easterly takes over an agency that is still relatively new with a wide portfolio of responsibilities.

While state and local governments administer elections, CISA is charged with protecting the nation’s critical infrastructure, which includes voting systems. The agency works closely with election officials on sharing threat information, while also providing cybersecurity resources and services such as comprehensive security reviews.