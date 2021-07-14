Cybersecurity concerns lead Kentucky to rebid contract

Midkiff said at least one bidder withdrew because of “the multi-million dollar cost increase" it claimed would be needed to meet the enhanced security.

“To ensure fairness and (to) find the most qualified bidder to build a secure, modern system," she added, “rebidding is necessary.”

The state will issue its revised request for bids as soon as possible, Midkiff said. The new round of bidding “is not anticipated to cause a material delay” in launching the new system, she said. The Lexington Herald-Leader first reported the state's rebidding decision.

In April, Kentucky temporarily shut down its unemployment system for a few days to bolster security protections. State officials said they suspected that individuals or criminal enterprises attempted to hack into the system’s customer data.

Problems with the antiquated system have become a recurring political headache for Beshear.

Like other states, Kentucky was overwhelmed by record waves of claims for jobless assistance caused by the coronavirus. Tens of thousands of Kentuckians found themselves in limbo for months as they waited for their jobless claims to be processed. The state has paid out more than $6 billion in unemployment benefits to Kentuckians since March 2020, Beshear's administration said.