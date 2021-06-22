 Skip to main content
Cyprus gets new health minister in government mini-reshuffle
AP

Cyprus gets new health minister in government mini-reshuffle

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ president on Tuesday appointed an economics professor as the country’s new health minister, after his predecessor asked to leave the post.

Michael Hadjipantela replaces Constantinos Ioannou, who oversaw the country’s difficult transition from a private-based to a national health system and handled the coronavirus pandemic.

The appointment came as part of a minor Cabinet reshuffle that also saw lawyer Stephi Drakou take the justice portfolio.

She replaces Emily Yiolitis, who angrily resigned last week after claiming President Nicos Anastasiades accused her in private of harming his government’s image.

Anastasiades has less than two years to go in his second five-year term. He has said he will not seek a third term.

