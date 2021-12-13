 Skip to main content
AP

Czech president to swear in new government on Friday

Czech Republic Election

FILE - Leader of center-right Spolu (Together) coalition Petr Fiala attends the last debates at the public radio before the poll stations open for the parliamentary election in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. On Sunday Nov. 28, 2021 The Czech Republic's president Milos Zeman sworn in Petr Fiala, the country's new prime minister following last month's parliamentary election. Milos Zeman and Fiala, the leader of the coalition that captured most votes in the Oct 8 - 9 vote were separated by a transparent wall during the ceremony at the presidential chateaux in Lany, west of Prague, after the president tested positive for the coronavirus and must isolate.

 Petr David Josek - staff, AP

PRAGUE (AP) — The president of the Czech Republic is set to swear in the country’s new government on Friday.

The prime minister-designate Petr Fiala announced President Milos Zeman’s decision to appoint his 18-member Cabinet after visiting the head of state at the presidential chateaux in Lany, west of Prague, on Monday.

Two coalitions that collected a majority of support in the Oct 8-9 vote have signed a power-sharing deal to rule together led by Fiala as the premier, and he was sworn in on Nov 28.

A three-party, liberal-conservative coalition known as Together, composed of the Civic Democratic Party, the Christian Democrats and the TOP 09 party, led the election with a 27.8% share of the vote. Together teamed up with a center-left liberal coalition made up of the Pirate Party and STAN — a group of mayors and independent candidates — which came in third place with 15.6% of votes.

The new partnership holds 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house of Parliament, relegating populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his centrist ANO (YES) movement to the opposition. Babis narrowly lost the election with 27.1%.

The five parties in the future governing coalition are closer to the European Union than the euroskeptic Babis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

