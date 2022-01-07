 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Czech Republic to end coal use by 2033, boost nuclear power

  • 0

PRAGUE (AP) — The new Czech government aims to phase out coal in energy production by 2033 while increasing the country's reliance on nuclear and renewable sources, its policy program published on Friday said.

Coal-fired power plants currently generate almost 50% of total Czech electricity output.

“We will create such conditions for the energy transformation and development of coal regions to make it possible to phase out coal by the year 2033,” the government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

The previous government, headed by populist billionaire Andrej Babis, hadn’t approved any target for stopping coal use but its advisory body had recommended 2038, a plan that environmental groups said wasn’t ambitious enough.

Environmental activists said Friday that 2033 is still an unjustifiably late date.

“The Czech government knows all too well that climate science tells us that European countries need to phase out coal by 2030,” Mahi Sideridou, Europe Beyond Coal’s managing director said. “It must accelerate the plan.”

People are also reading…

The European Union member plans to become more reliant on nuclear power, which neighboring Germany has decided to phase out by the end of 2022.

Germany and some other EU countries, such as Austria, opposed a draft proposal by the bloc’s executive Commission that concludes that nuclear energy, and also natural gas, can under certain conditions be considered sustainable for investment purposes.

The Industry and Trade Ministry said on Friday it is “a priority” for it to support nuclear energy and renewable sources energy.

The Czech Republic relies on six nuclear reactors in two plants for a third of its electricity. It is finalizing a plan to build another nuclear reactor and working on plans for more.

Read stories on climate issues by The Associated Press at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

After six months of work, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will start to reveal their findings in coming weeks. But do Americans trust their own institutions, or their own eyes? Find out what happens next.

Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent

Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fighting — so primitive and ferocious that one Capitol Police officer described it as “medieval” and another as a “trip to hell” — left more than 100 law enforcement personnel injured, some beaten with their own weapons.

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden forcefully blamed Donald Trump and his supporters Thursday for holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” with election lies that sparked last year's deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, using the anniversary of the attack to warn that America's system of government remains under urgent threat.

Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin sounded a skeptical note Tuesday about the prospects of easing the Senate's filibuster rules, raising doubts about whether he will provide crucial support to the Democrats' renewed push for voting legislation they say is needed to protect democracy.

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden warned Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine, while Putin responded that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations.

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida business owner Robert Palmer cheered on the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 before he joined the fray. Screaming obscenities, he hurled a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at police officers trying to ward off the mob.

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers witness supergiant star explosion for the first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News