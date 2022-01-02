 Skip to main content
AP

DA: Ticket-fixing inquiry handed over to attorney general

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — A southwest Georgia district attorney says state Attorney General Chris Carr's office is reviewing allegations that court employees were taking money to improperly dispose of tickets.

Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards tells WALB-TV that he turned over the allegations concerning Albany Municipal Court to the attorney general's office.

A spokesperson for Carr's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Edwards said in 2020 that officials had received allegations that one or more court employees were taking bribes to fix tickets.

Edwards said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has completed an initial inquiry.

The district attorney said Carr's office has “the expertise and the resources” to better handle the inquiry.

He said putting Carr in charge allows his prosecutors to better focus on violent crime.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WALB-TV.

