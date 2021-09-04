DA turns down plea on video, will be tried on felony charges

The men were sentenced to 12 months probation, ordered to pay $504 in restitution and a $500 fine and serve 20 hours of community service. The three men were also banned from the civic center, a complex that includes playing fields, a football stadium, an arena, an ice rink and sprawling parking lots.

A fourth co-defendant, Erik Whittington, did not appear in court Friday.

Defense attorney Christopher Breault called the charges against Jones a “fake case." He said plenty of other drivers have done stunts in the parking lot but Jones and the other co-defendants were targeted because Jones was on a path to winning the Democratic nomination for district attorney over incumbent Julia Slater. With no Republican in the race, the Democratic nominee was assured of victory.

Breault also argued that damage to the parking lot was far less than the $300,000 cited by the city and that Jones didn’t directly ask the men to drive in doughnuts.