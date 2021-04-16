 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Camera seeks review of Open Records Act ruling
0 comments
AP

Daily Camera seeks review of Open Records Act ruling

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Boulder's Daily Camera newspaper is seeking a review of a district court ruling that found that University of Colorado regents could refuse to disclose the names and applications of finalists for the university president's job in 2019.

Thursday's petition asks the state Supreme Court to determine who is considered a finalist for chief executive jobs not only at the university but at other state and local government entities under the Colorado Open Records Act. The act requires that a finalist's identity must be publicly disclosed at least 14 days before a job offer is made. It also allows public access to records submitted by finalists.

The Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition reported on the newspaper's appeal.

The Daily Camera sued in 2019, seeking the names of six finalists interviewed by regents in CU's search for a new system president. Mark Kennedy, a former president of the University of North Dakota who got the job, was the only candidate publicly identified by the university.

In 2020, a Denver District Court judge ruled in favor of the Daily Camera. That finding was overturned in March by a Court of Appeals panel that found governmental entities can determine who is a “finalist.”

A dissenting judge wrote that the opinion allows the university and other entities to “manipulate their procedures to shield information from disclosure in spite of the policies served by CORA” and Colorado’s Open Meetings Law. The open meetings law requires, in part, that meetings of two or more members of a state public body to discuss public business must be open to the public.

The Daily Camera argues that the opinion “will have a huge adverse impact on the transparency of hiring processes for University Presidents, School Superintendents, Police Chiefs, City Managers, County Administrators, and other Chief Executive Officer positions statewide.”

“We believe the Court of Appeals decided the case correctly,” Ken McConnellogue, spokesman for the CU president's office, said in a statement Friday. The office previously has said that candidates for the president's position should have an expectation of confidentiality and that releasing their names could jeopardize their current jobs.

A bipartisan bill pending in the Legislature would allow certain governmental entities that are seeking a chief executive to disclose just a single finalist, as in the case of a city manager or school district superintendent.

Backers of the bill say government agencies lose talented candidates when they know their names will be publicized. Opponents, including the coalition and the Colorado Press Association, say the public has a right to know who is being considered for a taxpayer-financed government position.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: The Bacon Creek Conduit explained

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

+7
Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast
National Politics

Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Throughout his decades in public life, Prince Philip was known for putting his royal foot in his mouth with occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

+3
Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal
National Politics

Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers said Sunday they have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one company to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia. President Joe Biden called it “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News