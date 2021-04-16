Daily Camera seeks review of Open Records Act ruling

A dissenting judge wrote that the opinion allows the university and other entities to “manipulate their procedures to shield information from disclosure in spite of the policies served by CORA” and Colorado’s Open Meetings Law. The open meetings law requires, in part, that meetings of two or more members of a state public body to discuss public business must be open to the public.

The Daily Camera argues that the opinion “will have a huge adverse impact on the transparency of hiring processes for University Presidents, School Superintendents, Police Chiefs, City Managers, County Administrators, and other Chief Executive Officer positions statewide.”

“We believe the Court of Appeals decided the case correctly,” Ken McConnellogue, spokesman for the CU president's office, said in a statement Friday. The office previously has said that candidates for the president's position should have an expectation of confidentiality and that releasing their names could jeopardize their current jobs.

A bipartisan bill pending in the Legislature would allow certain governmental entities that are seeking a chief executive to disclose just a single finalist, as in the case of a city manager or school district superintendent.

Backers of the bill say government agencies lose talented candidates when they know their names will be publicized. Opponents, including the coalition and the Colorado Press Association, say the public has a right to know who is being considered for a taxpayer-financed government position.

