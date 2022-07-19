 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Dan Cox, backed by Trump, wins Maryland GOP governor primary

From the This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, July 19 series

A far-right Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Dan Cox, has won the Republican primary for Maryland governor

  • Updated
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Dan Cox, a far-right state legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Maryland governor on Tuesday, defeating a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan.

Cox will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the November general election. The top Democratic candidates include former U.S. Labor Secretary and Democratic Party chair Tom Perez, bestselling author Wes Moore and state Comptroller Peter Franchot.

Despite being a win for Trump, Cox’s victory over former Hogan Cabinet member Kelly Schulz could be a blow to Republican chances to hold on to the seat in November. Hogan, who was prohibited from running for a third consecutive term, was a rare two-term Republican governor in a heavily Democratic state, and he had endorsed Schulz as the successor to his bipartisan style of leadership.

The Republican primary was viewed as a proxy battle between Trump and Hogan, who offered vastly different visions of the party’s future as they consider 2024 campaigns for the White House. Hogan, one of Trump’s most prominent GOP critics, urged the party to move on from his divisive brand of politics, while Trump spent much of his post-presidency lifting candidates who embrace his election lies.

Cox has said President Joe Biden’s victory shouldn’t have been certified, called former Vice President Mike Pence a “traitor” and sought unsuccessfully to impeach Hogan for his pandemic policies.

Democrats, too, saw Cox as an easier opponent in a general election, with the Democratic National Committee plowing more than $1 million behind an ad intended to boost Cox in the Republican primary.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Republican and Democratic candidates for Maryland governor were locked in highly competitive races in their parties’ primaries Tuesday, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week.

Republican Dan Cox, a far-right state legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and Democrat Wes Moore, a bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, took early leads, with many votes left to tally.

Two-term Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who is term-limited, had endorsed Cox's Republican rival Kelly Schulz, a former labor and commerce secretary in his Cabinet. Establishment Republicans viewed Schulz, a moderate like Hogan, as their best opportunity to keep a hold on the governor's mansion in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans by a 2-to-1 margin.

The Republican primary was viewed as a proxy battle between Trump and Hogan, who are offering vastly different visions for the party’s future as they consider 2024 campaigns for the White House. Hogan, one of Trump’s most prominent GOP critics, has urged the party to move on from his divisive brand of politics, while Trump has has spent much of his post-presidency lifting candidates who embrace his election lies.

One of those candidates is Cox, who organized busloads of protesters to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Cox has also said President Joe Biden’s victory shouldn’t have been certified, called former Vice President Mike Pence a “traitor” and sought unsuccessfully to impeach Hogan for his pandemic policies.

On the Democratic side, the leading candidates include Moore; Tom Perez, a former U.S. labor secretary and former Democratic Party chair, and longtime state Comptroller Peter Franchot.

It could take days, or even longer, to determine the winners in the most closely contested races. That’s because Maryland law prohibits counties from opening mail ballots until the Thursday after election day.

In another top race Tuesday, Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen beat back a primary challenge just months after suffering a minor stroke. He is favored in November to win a second term.

Voters were also picking nominees for an open seat in the state's eight-member congressional delegation. And the daughter of the state's former attorney general was vying for her father's old job.

Ten candidates in all are seeking the Democratic nomination for governor. Perez has support from labor unions, while Moore, the former CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, an anti-poverty organization, has been endorsed by the state’s teachers union and the two top Maryland legislative leaders, House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson.

Franchot, who comfortably won four races to be the state’s tax collector, brings significant name recognition to the primary.

Voter Laura Kretchman, a 41-year-old high school teacher, said Moore's endorsement by the Maryland State Education Association helped her choose him. She said she's impressed by Moore's accomplishments after rising above childhood challenges and being raised by a single mom.

“I teach children at a school that also come from difficult upbringings, so I’d like to see maybe what he can bring to helping those students that are struggling and challenged,” said Kretchman, an Annapolis resident.

Other voters said they preferred a long resume of government service. Curtis Fatig, a 67-year-old voter in Annapolis, settled on Perez, who also worked on the Montgomery County Council, as Maryland's secretary of labor and as the assistant attorney general for civil rights in Obama's administration.

“He’s not a newcomer,” said Fatig.

At an elementary school in Silver Spring, many Democrats cast a ballot for governor with an eye toward November’s general election.

Retired high school teacher Tom Hilton, 75, said he viewed the Democratic primary field as “kind of a toss-up” but ultimately picked Franchot.

“Mainly for the financial parts,” Hilton said. “I think he’ll be a little bit more attuned to having a more secure financial future for Maryland.”

On the Republican side, Hogan has stood firmly behind Schulz, whom he sees as the strongest candidate to face a Democrat in November. Democrats seem to agree, with the Democratic National Committee plowing more than $1 million behind an ad intended to boost Cox in the Republican primary. It's a tactic they've used elsewhere in an effort to face an easier opponent in the general election.

Trump has branded Schulz and Hogan as RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only, a term of derision reserved for party members who don't fall in line behind him.

“Get rid of Shutdown RINO Larry Hogan who is trying to get another RINO into office, Kelly Schulz,” Trump said in a statement Monday.

Trump's endorsement of Cox helped him earn 22-year-old Cameron Martin's vote.

“The main reason was because he was endorsed by Trump,” Martin said, adding that he feels like Cox shares his Republican values and that "he will best represent me.”

Brandon D’costa, 18, said he voted for Schulz because he likes her plan to cut taxes and increase the number of police officers. He called her a “down-to-earth person” and said he believed she “can truly change the path of Maryland.”

Maryland's only open congressional seat is in the 4th Congressional District, a heavily Democratic Black-majority district. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown is leaving to run for attorney general. Former Rep. Donna Edwards, who previously held the seat, trailed former county prosecutor Glenn Ivey in early results in Tuesday's Democratic primary.

The Democratic primary for attorney general has turned into a battle between former Gov. Martin O'Malley's wife, Katie Curran O'Malley, who is a former Baltimore judge and the daughter of former Attorney General J. Joseph Curran Jr., and Brown, O'Malley's lieutenant governor who lost the 2014 governor's race to Hogan. Brown had an early lead in the race.

The two are vying to replace Democratic Attorney General Brian Frosh, who is retiring. Maryland hasn't had a Republican attorney general in nearly 70 years.

In other races, candidates are on the ballot for all 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats.

The Maryland primary was delayed by three weeks because of lawsuits challenging the state’s congressional and state legislative maps.

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap_politics.

___ Associated Press writer Michael Kunzelman in Silver Spring contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

