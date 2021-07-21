 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DA's felony trial over parking lot video set for September
0 Comments
AP

DA's felony trial over parking lot video set for September

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia district attorney is scheduled for trial in September on felony charges related to a campaign video he recorded in a government building parking lot.

Mark Jones, the district attorney in the six-county Chattahoochee circuit, is charged with first-degree criminal damage and interfering with government property. So are four other people who police say gathered in the parking lot of the Columbus Civic Center in May 2020 to record stunt driving moves such as donuts with smoking tires.

Local news outlets report Jones and the other four are scheduled for trial on Sept. 13.

The circuit is centered in Columbus, including Muscogee, Harris, Chattahoochee, Marion, Talbot, and Taylor counties.

The trial will be held in Columbus, but an out-of-town judge and prosecutor have been appointed in the case.

Jones defeated incumbent District Attorney Julia Slater in the 2020 Democratic primary and won the general election with no Republican opposition.

Jones also faces separate felony charges of two counts of driving under the influence and one count of reckless driving following a November 2019 vehicle crash.

Columbus police charged Jones and four other men following complaints by the mayor of the consolidated city-county and others.

The Ledger-Enquirer reports Christopher Breault, Jones' lawyer in the parking lot case, has filed motions to dismiss charges. Breault argues Slater improperly influenced the grand jurors who indicted Jones by presenting unrelated cases before the out-of-town prosecutor presented evidence against Jones.

Breault also accuses city officials of selective enforcement, noting they haven't charged anyone else for damaging the civic center's sprawling parking lot even though tire marks show many other people have pulled similar stunts.

He claimed Jones was prosecuted “because the ‘Good-ole boy network’ in Columbus, GA could not stomach the fact that Mark Jones -- of all people -- would become the district attorney of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit -- an ‘unthinkable’ and ‘unacceptable’ outcome.”

Breault said authorities also were provoked by Jones’ pledge to investigate police abuses.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

65,000 fans pack Deer District for Bucks Game 6

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case
National Politics

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.

+4
Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony
National Politics

Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony

  • Updated

A crane operator from Florida who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag was sentenced Monday to eight months behind bars, the first punishment handed down for a felony charge in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and one that could help determine the severity of other sentences in hundreds of pending cases.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News