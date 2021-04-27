Data accident releases COVID-19 results for 25% of Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming Department of Health employee working with computer code accidentally released COVID-19 test results for one-quarter of the state's residents as well as associated names, addresses, birth dates and other information, the department announced Tuesday.

The employee also inadvertently released law enforcement blood alcohol test information for thousands of others going back to 2012.

In all, the employee released information on 164,010 people to private and public storage locations on GitHub.com, an internet-based software development platform. The release included COVID-19 plus flu test results for 145,698 Wyoming residents and blood alcohol test results for another 18,312 people mainly from Wyoming but also other states.

State officials don't know if anybody has misused the information, department spokeswoman Kim Deti said.

Wyoming has about 577,000 residents, according to the 2020 census, meaning the COVID-19 testing release alone affected some 25% of the state's population.

“We are taking this situation very seriously and extend a sincere apology to anyone affected. We are committed to being open about the situation and to offering our help,” department Director Michael Ceballos said in a statement.