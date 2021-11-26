 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Data correction drops COVID vaccine rates in Pennsylvania

  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week dropped its percentage of vaccinated adults in Pennsylvania by nearly five percentage points in what apparently was a data correction to weed out duplicates.

The agency on Wednesday adjusted the percentage to 68.9%, after a day earlier putting the percentage at 73.7% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older.

The downward revision amounted to a reduction of about 1.2 million doses.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health said it sends its data to the CDC, and began in July to refine its data to remove duplicate information and correct data on first, second and booster doses.

“On Nov. 23, the CDC began to rectify their data to match Pennsylvania COVID-19 vaccine data and we anticipate the CDC to go through a similar process with other states across the country,” the department said in a statement.

The data correction comes as infections, hospitalizations and intensive-care unit cases are rising in Pennsylvania and many other states.

The department said Wednesday there are 3,349 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, up about 21% in November. That includes 763 in the ICU, up about 17% in November.

People are also reading…

More than 33,000 people in Pennsylvania have died from COVID-19, according to Department of Health data.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How to gerrymander a political map

How to gerrymander a political map

See how cracking a political party’s voters into more districts or packing party voters into fewer districts can assure more wins. Plus, get an update on political mapmaking across the U.S., and why it matters.

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve, aiming to bring down gasoline and other costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations including India, the United Kingdom and China.

US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January

US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will require essential, nonresident travelers crossing U.S. land borders, such as truck drivers, government and emergency response officials, to be fully vaccinated beginning on Jan. 22, the administration planned to announce.

Denver imposes mask mandate in indoor public places

Denver imposes mask mandate in indoor public places

DENVER (AP) — Denver is joining other nearby counties in imposing a mask mandate in public places, a coordinated move that officials said Tuesday was needed to prevent the region's hospital system from collapsing amid a surge in cases.

World Cup host Qatar used ex-CIA officer to spy on FIFA

World Cup host Qatar used ex-CIA officer to spy on FIFA

WASHINGTON (AP) — The tiny Arab nation of Qatar has for years employed a former CIA officer to help spy on soccer officials as part of a no-expense-spared effort to win and hold on to the 2022 World Cup tournament, an investigation by The Associated Press has found.

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi artist paints city walls atop a crane

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News