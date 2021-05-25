Data: Half of Montana inmates reject COVID-19 vaccine

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Department of Corrections has reported about half of the people in custody are choosing not to get vaccinated for COVID-19, despite being held in communal living situations that increase the risk of infection.

Department spokesperson Alexandria Klapmeier said there is a 50% vaccination refusal rate across the state, The Billings Gazette reported Tuesday. So far, 1,405 inmates in state prisons have been fully vaccinated.

The Montana State Prison has vaccinated 51% of its facility population, or 820 of 1,453 people, officials said. The Montana Women's Prison vaccinated 49% of its facility population, or 102 of 206 people. Some locations are doing better than others, with the Great Falls Regional Prison reporting that it vaccinated more inmates than it currently has in custody.

“The DOC continues to provide information to inmates about the benefits of vaccination and offer vaccine to inmates who have declined previously,” Klapmeier said. She noted that everyone booked into department-run facilities is offered COVID-19 vaccine, but not everyone accepts the offer.