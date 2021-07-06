Davenport lawyer replaces DeJear on redistricting commission

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport attorney has been appointed to serve on a state commission that will conduct public hearings about new maps that will be drawn for legislative and congressional districts later this year.

Jazmin Newton will replace Deidre DeJear of Des Moines on the Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission, Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls said Tuesday.

DeJear was the first African American to win a primary for statewide office in predominantly white Iowa when she was chosen as the Democrat in June 2018 to run against incumbent Republican Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, who went on to win reelection.

DeJear's nomination that year elevated her as an Iowa political force when she drew the attention of Democratic presidential candidates, including Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris.

A spokeswoman declined to confirm that DeJear is considering a run for Iowa governor in 2022, saying Tuesday she was not prepared to comment on DeJear’s reason for leaving the commission.

Newton said she is committed to ensuring Iowans have fair maps for legislative and congressional districts.