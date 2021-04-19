Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says she's running for Ohio governor

But the gun-control measures, including requiring background checks for most gun sales, stalled in the GOP-controlled Legislature, and Whaley said DeWine then gave in to pro-gun extremists.

"Our state needs principled leaders who will stand up for what is right — not what is politically easy,” Whaley tweeted after DeWine signed legislation to eliminate an individual’s duty to retreat before using force.

A DeWine spokesperson referred a request for comment to the Ohio Republican Party, where Chair Bob Paduchik said via text that Whaley has presided in Dayton over increased violent crime, poverty and infrastructure problems.

“Now, Nan Whaley wants a promotion. Ohioans deserve leaders who serve to better our communities, not build their own political resumes,” Paduchik said.

Whaley says Ohio's GOP-dominated, scandal-marred state Legislature isn't working and that the state needs to do more to recover from the pandemic while developing programs to make the state more just and equitable.

“We must build something better,” she said in her final State of the City address on Feb. 10. Among her initiatives as mayor have been expanding pre-K education, suing opioid-makers and imposing a mask mandate early in the pandemic.