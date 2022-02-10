 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

DC high schools receive bomb threats for 3rd straight day

  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Public high schools in Washington, D.C., faced a fresh wave of bomb threats Thursday, despite the arrest of a teenager who is accused of making some of the previous threats. No hazardous materials were found.

Five high schools were evacuated and searched Thursday after receiving bomb threats over the phone.

The new wave of threats came a day after seven high schools were evacuated due to identical threats, and several hours after police arrested a juvenile suspect accused of making Wednesday's bomb threats.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday morning on Twitter that a 16-year-old male had been arrested and “charged with Terroristic Threats in connection to multiple bomb threats yesterday.”

Thursday was the third consecutive day that a bomb threat forced the evacuation of a D.C. high school. On Tuesday, Dunbar High School was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat while Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was visiting the school for an event.

People are also reading…

Dunbar was also evacuated following another threat Wednesday, and two other high schools — IDEA Public Charter School and McKinley Tech High School — were evacuated both Wednesday and Thursday.

The fact that the bomb threats continued after the arrest indicates multiple actors, and possibly copycats. Police would not comment on whether the ongoing threats were coordinated in any way, saying only that they continue to investigate the issue in partnership with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

District of Columbia Public Schools spokesman Enrique Gutierrez said the school system “takes these threats very seriously” and was working with authorities to continue the investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress would lift onerous budget requirements that have helped push the Postal Service deeply into debt and would require it to continue delivering mail six days per week under bipartisan legislation the House approved Tuesday.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Police Chief Rex Mueller talks to the media following Thursday's armed standoff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News