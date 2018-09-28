Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WASHINGTON (AP) — The general manager of Washington's troubled Metro system has received a nearly 10 percent raise, over objections from agency workers.

News outlets report the Metro Board voted 7-1 Thursday to increase Paul J. Wiedefeld's salary by $37,500 and extend his contract to 2021. Although Wiedefeld hasn't received a raise or bonus since starting in November 2015, his new annual salary of $435,000 makes him one of the country's highest-paid public transit chiefs.

Wiedefeld said he had received offers from other systems.

Board member Michael Goldman was the sole dissenter, citing a time of a "shared sacrifice," which means higher fares and service cuts for riders and stagnant wages for workers.

After a long-running impasse, the board also finalized contracts with the two largest unions, providing workers small cost-of-living raises.

