DC Police victim of massive data leak by ransomware gang

“This is going to send a shock through the law enforcement community throughout the country,” said Ted Williams, a former officer at the department who is now an attorney. He’s representing a retired officer whose background file was included in an earlier leak.

The leak of such sensitive data underscores how foreign ransomware gangs believe they can act with impunity. A 2018 report from the think tank Third Way found less than 1% of malicious cyber incidents result in an enforcement action taken against the attackers.

Speaking about the pipeline hack Thursday, Biden said his administration is “going to pursue a measure to disrupt” foreign ransomware gangs’ “ability to operate.” He also did not rule out any kind of retaliatory cyberattacks.

D.C. Police Union chairman Gregg Pemberton said the union has filed a grievance against the city for violating a collective bargaining agreement. The union also wants the city's inspector general to investigate.

“How we will ever hire anyone to work here is beyond me,” Pemberton said.

The Babuk group indicated this week that it wanted $4 million not to release the files, but was only offered $100,000.