DC seeks security boost and eyes National Guard authority

Bowser also called on the National Park Service to deny all demonstration permits for that period. The NPS said Monday it was shutting down public access to the Washington Monument until Jan. 24, “in response to credible threats to visitors and park resources.”

Both Bowser and Norton have called for D.C. statehood to be on the table within the first 100 days of the Biden administration. The idea remains a longshot; Republicans are deeply opposed to adding a longtime Democratic stronghold, and Democratic numbers in Congress are too low to break an expected Republican filibuster.

Bowser says having the powers of a governor would have simplified matters on Jan. 6. She had originally requested about 100 unarmed National Guard forces to help with traffic flow and guard metro stations. But any increase in the deployment or change in their mission required a whole new official request and approval process.

“We could be nimble in how we change (the deployment plan),” Bowser said, “If we find out during the course of the response that that needs to change dramatically, then I as mayor/governor would make that determination."