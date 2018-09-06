Subscribe for 33¢ / day

09-06-18 21:39,,

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of winners of races in Delaware.

U.S. Senate

Tom Carper (i), Dem

Robert Arlett, GOP

U.S. House - District 1

Scott Walker, GOP

Attorney General

Kathleen Jennings, Dem

Auditor

Kathleen McGuiness, Dem

State Senate - District 2

Darius Brown, Dem

State Senate - District 3

Elizabeth Lockman, Dem

State Senate - District 17

Justin King, GOP

State House - District 1

Nnamdi Chukwuocha, Dem

State House - District 2

Stephanie Bolden (i), Dem

State House - District 3

Sherry Dorsey Walker, Dem

State House - District 5

Kendra Johnson, Dem

State House - District 7

Raymond Seigfried, Dem

State House - District 9

Monique Johns, Dem

State House - District 12

Krista Griffith, Dem

State House - District 16

Franklin Cooke, Dem

State House - District 17

Melissa Minor-Brown, Dem

State House - District 22

Guillermina Gonzalez, Dem

Michael Smith, GOP

State House - District 31

Sean Lynn (i), Dem

David Anderson, GOP

State House - District 35

Jesse Vanderwende, GOP

