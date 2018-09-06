09-06-18 21:39,,
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in Delaware.
U.S. Senate
Tom Carper (i), Dem
U.S. Senate
Robert Arlett, GOP
U.S. House - District 1
Scott Walker, GOP
Attorney General
Kathleen Jennings, Dem
Auditor
Kathleen McGuiness, Dem
State Senate - District 2
Darius Brown, Dem
State Senate - District 3
Elizabeth Lockman, Dem
State Senate - District 17
Justin King, GOP
State House - District 1
Nnamdi Chukwuocha, Dem
State House - District 2
Stephanie Bolden (i), Dem
State House - District 3
Sherry Dorsey Walker, Dem
State House - District 5
Kendra Johnson, Dem
State House - District 7
Raymond Seigfried, Dem
State House - District 9
Monique Johns, Dem
State House - District 12
Krista Griffith, Dem
State House - District 16
Franklin Cooke, Dem
State House - District 17
Melissa Minor-Brown, Dem
State House - District 22
Guillermina Gonzalez, Dem
State House - District 22
Michael Smith, GOP
State House - District 31
Sean Lynn (i), Dem
State House - District 31
David Anderson, GOP
State House - District 35
Jesse Vanderwende, GOP