Deadline approaching fast for Nebraska district proposals

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers worked under a fast-approaching deadline to come up with new political maps that they'll consider in a special session beginning next week, but they didn't offer any specific plans Tuesday for redrawing legislative and congressional districts.

Members of the Legislature's Redistricting Committee spent the day answering questions from other lawmakers and toiling behind the scenes on individual maps for the panel to consider.

The committee faces a Friday deadline to release its proposed maps to the public, an unusually tight time window caused by the delay of U.S. census population numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers and their staffs have been working late into the night off of one of just two state-owned computers to create maps ahead of the special session, which begins Monday. Individual lawmakers can also draft their own proposals, potentially complicating an already partisan process.

“This is not an ideal situation," said Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, of Omaha, the committee's chairwoman.

The high-stakes, once-a-decade ritual will determine the shape of Nebraska's legislative and congressional boundaries, as well as districts for the Nebraska Supreme Court, Nebraska Public Service Commission, State Board of Education and University of Nebraska Board of Regents.