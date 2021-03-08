Deadline day arrives for Georgia legislation still in doubt

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are facing a key deadline with much work still to do. Monday is crossover day in the General Assembly, when bills and other measures must pass the House or Senate and move on to the other chamber. Some key proposals have already moved forward, like restrictive voting and elections bills, although lawmakers could consider additional proposals on Monday, and there are ways of reviving failed measures by amending them to other bills. The failed measures include an effort to impose new criminal penalties for some protesters and a plan to strip the state labor commissioner of some powers. Because it's the first year of a two-year term, measures that don't advance this year could still pass next year. Here's a look at the status of some significant issues: