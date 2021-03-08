Deadline day arrives to decide fate of Georgia legislation

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers reached a key deadline on Monday, which was crossover day in the General Assembly. That's when bills and other measures must pass the House or Senate and move on to the other chamber. Some key proposals had already moved forward, like restrictive voting and elections bills. The Senate passed additional voting restrictions on Monday. A bill to strip the state labor commissioner of some powers sprang back to life Monday. The failed measures include an effort to impose new criminal penalties for some protesters. There are ways of reviving failed measures later by amending them to other bills. Because it's the first year of a two-year term, measures that don't advance this year could still pass next year. Here's a look at the status of some significant issues: