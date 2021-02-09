 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deadline for absentee ballot requests advances in Georgia
View Comments
AP

Deadline for absentee ballot requests advances in Georgia

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia House Bill 270, in its first iteration, set a deadline after which counties could no longer issue an absentee ballot. Now, under a version approved by a House committee Tuesday, the bill instead sets a deadline by which absentee ballot applications must be received by a county.

That change was enough to get some Democrats behind the Republican-sponsored legislation.

Current law allows voters in Georgia to request an absentee ballot up until the Friday before an election. The bill would move that deadline back a week, so that an absentee ballot application must be received by 5 p.m. on the second Friday before an election. A county would then have three business days to issue and mail an absentee ballot back.

Republican Rep. Barry Fleming of Harlem, the bill’s chief sponsor, said that the measure is needed to give voters a realistic timeframe in which to receive, fill out and return their ballot. The bill was requested by ACCG, a group that represents Georgia’s county governments.

A different version of the bill first passed out of the House Special Committee on Election Integrity last week. That version would have made it so that counties could not issue or mail a ballot after the second Friday before an election.

Under that version of the bill, a voter could get their application in on time, but still not get an absentee ballot sent to them — an issue that some Democrats on the committee and outside groups that spoke at last week's hearing objected to.

The bill was sent back to the committee for the change to be made after a deal was struck between Democrats and Republicans.

The bill could soon move to the full House for more debate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
National Politics

Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate launches Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, with lawyers for the former president insisting he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol to overturn the election while prosecutors say he must be convicted of the “most grievous constitutional crime” even though he’s gone from the White House.

+5
Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears
National Politics

Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s defenders in the Senate on Sunday rallied around the former president before his impeachment trial, dismissing it as a waste of time and arguing that the former president’s fiery speech before the U.S. Capitol insurrection does not make him responsible for the violence of Jan. 6.

Watch Now: Related Video

Yellen expects full employment next year with stimulus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News