Deadline nears to apply for FEMA aid for Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana residents impacted by Hurricane Ida's destruction in August have a little more than a week remaining to seek individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The deadline for individuals and families to apply for federal aid for rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance is Nov. 29.

People can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by visiting a disaster recovery center to apply in person.

Nov. 29 is also the deadline to seek a disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Ida struck southeastern Louisiana on Aug. 29 as a Category 4 storm, causing extensive damage across several parishes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0