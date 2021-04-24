Deadly fire spurs law to inspect old Vegas rental properties

Perrigo said properties getting new scrutiny were constructed before the adoption of stringent building codes that required safer fire and structural systems.

The city will be able to issue notices of violations and orders to comply, which could lead to civil or criminal citations for properties that are not up to standard, according to the ordinance.

It will be illegal to rent a unit that had not passed inspection, and property owners would face sanctions if they don't adequately respond following numerous police calls.

The city will promote training property owners and tenants about their rights and responsibilities, and each floor of a property will have to have at least one sign saying that concerns about fire and safety issues can be reported by phone to the city.

Council members Stavros Anthony and Victoria Seaman voted against the inspections ordinance, saying they wanted the city to first address concerns from property owners.

Council members Cedric Crear and Olivia Diaz joined Goodman in the 3-2 vote.

Crear, whose district includes the Alpine, termed the law “a call to a response of some tragic incidents that have taken place over the last few years in (the) downtown corridor.”