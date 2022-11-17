 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports extended for 120 days

  • Updated
  • 0

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A wartime agreement that allowed grain exports from Ukraine to resume and helped temper rising global food prices will be extended by 120 days, the United Nations and other parties to the deal said Thursday.

The initiative established a safe shipping corridor in the Black Sea and inspection procedures to address Russian and Ukrainian concerns that cargo vessels traveling off Ukraine's southern coast might carry weapons or launch attacks.

The deal that Ukraine and Russia signed in separate agreements with the U.N. and Turkey on July 22 was due to expire Saturday. Russia confirmed the extension but said it expected progress on removing obstacles to the export of Russian food and fertilizers.

The news that the deal would continue came amid a new barrage of Russian airstrikes that smashed into Ukraine's energy infrastructure, apartment buildings and an industrial site. At least four people were killed and 11 others wounded in drone and missile strikes around the country, authorities said Thursday.

People are also reading…

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the extension a “key decision in the global fight against the food crisis.” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the renewal of the four-month-old deal.

“I was deeply moved to know that in Istanbul, Turkey, Ukraine, Russia and the U.N. had come to an agreement for the rollover of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, allowing for the free exports of Ukrainian grains,” Guterres said in a video statement.

The Turkish defense ministry said the decision to extend the deal came after two days of talks in Istanbul between delegations from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the U.N. that were held in a “positive and constructive” atmosphere.

The sides also discussed possible additional measures to “deliver more grain to those in real need,” the ministry added, to apparently address Russian complaints that most of the grain has ended up in richer nations.

Russia had voiced dissatisfaction with the part of the agreement aimed at facilitating exports of Russian grain and fertilizer, hinting that it might not agree to an extension. Although Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine did not target food exports, many shipping and insurance companies were reluctant to deal with Moscow.

Guterres said the U.N. was “fully committed” to removing hurdles to shipping food and fertilizer from Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow had allowed the extension to take effect "without any changes in terms and scope” of its agreement. The ministry said Russia noted the “intensification” of U.N. efforts to hasten Russian exports.

“All these issues must be resolved within 120 days for which the ‘package deal’ is extended,” the ministry said.

Markets were pleasantly surprised by the extension, though it's only for a few months instead of a year, said Ian Mitchell, co-director of the Europe program at the Center for Global Development who specializes in agriculture and food security.

“Ukraine and Russia are such important grain exporters that the rest of the market can’t fully substitute for the complete absence of Ukrainian grain,” he said. “So that deal is going to matter to food prices significantly, even if the volumes are not what they were before the invasion.”

He said, however, that the uncertainty is “unhelpful in this deal.” Toward the end of the four-month extension, markets will “price in the risk that it wasn’t extended, and prices will rise a little bit again.”

Following the announcement, wheat futures prices dropped 2.6% in Chicago.

Moscow briefly suspended its participation in the deal in late October, citing risks to its ships following what it alleged was a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the attack.

Ukraine and Russia are major global exporters of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other food to developing countries. A loss of those supplies following Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine had pushed up global food prices and fueled concerns of a hunger crisis in poorer countries.

Global food prices declined about 15% from their March peak after the grain initiative was adopted in July.

“With the delivery of more than 11 million tons of grains and foodstuffs to those in need via approximately 500 ships over the past four months, the significance and benefits of this agreement for the food supply and security of the world have become evident,” Turkey's Erdogan said.

Associated Press writers Jamey Keaten in Geneva and Courtney Bonnel in London contributed.

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters he will “make America great and glorious again.” Trump made his plans official Tuesday night after teasing the potential of a comeback since before he even left the White House in 2021. He had hoped to piggyback off expected Republican gains in last week’s midterm elections and stave off potential challengers. Instead, Trump is facing blame for the party’s underwhelming performance, with many seeing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a rising alternative. If Trump is ultimately successful, he would be just the second president in U.S. history to serve two nonconsecutive terms.

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count is grinding through a fourth day. The current Senate is evenly divided, and Nevada is one of three undetermined races that will determine which party controls the chamber. Election officials are tallying thousands of votes Friday ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail ballots. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running slightly behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign still expressed optimism. Laxalt has predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on.

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

NATO's chief and the president of Poland say there are no indications that a missile that fell on Polish farmland and killed two people was a deliberate attack. They said that Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it was fending off a Russian air assault. Tuesday's incident came as Russia launched missiles and drones that savaged Ukraine's power grid. Poland said the missile was Russian-made. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired it. Ukraine's president said he did not believe the missile was Ukrainian and asked for more evidence. The NATO chief and others laid overall but not specific blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

The Associated Press has not yet called the governor's race in Arizona between Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican former TV broadcaster Kari Lake. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they're processed. Much of the focus has been on Maricopa, the state’s largest county. Other big releases have been coming from Arizona’s next two most populated counties, Pima and Pinal. The margin in the governor’s race sat at just over 26,000 votes, with Lake about one percentage point behind.

US says Iran threats to ex-officials Pompeo, Hook persist

US says Iran threats to ex-officials Pompeo, Hook persist

The Biden administration has determined that Iranian threats against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his former top aides remain credible and persist. The State Department notified Congress last week that both Pompeo and Brian Hook, who served as special representative for Iran during the Trump administration, were still both subject to a “serious and credible threat from a foreign power” stemming from their government work. The determinations were signed by Deputy Secretary of State for Management Brian McKeon on Nov. 8 and sent to Congress on Nov. 9, according to the notifications obtained by The Associated Press. The AP reported in March that the State Department was paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to Pompeo and Hook.

'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump

'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence blames Donald Trump for endangering his family “and all those serving at the Capitol” on Jan. 6, 2021, in his new memoir. The book is titled “So Help Me God” and is being released Tuesday. Pence recounts the Republican former president’s extraordinary effort to push him to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden. Pence shares his account of the day thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence.” The book comes as Pence appears increasingly likely to run for president in 2024. That would put him in direct conflict with Trump, who's expected to formally launch his reelection campaign Tuesday.

Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems

Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems

Democrat Katie Hobbs has been elected Arizona governor, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to prominence as a staunch defender of elections and warned that her Republican rival, former television news anchor Kari Lake, would be an agent of chaos. Hobbs’ victory Monday suggests Trump is weighing down his allies as the former president gears up for an announcement of a 2024 presidential run. Hobbs will succeed Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was prohibited by term limit laws from running again.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Are people really being more rude lately?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News