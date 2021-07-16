Deal over prisoner care tossed over Arizona's noncompliance

“The refusal by the state of Arizona to live up to the promises it made cannot be countenanced any longer,” said Corene Kendrick, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union who represents prisoners in the case. “We need to go to trial.”

A court-appointed expert has concluded that understaffing, inadequate funding and privatization of health care services are significant barriers in improving health care for about 30,000 inmates in Arizona’s state-run prisons.

Judges in the case have hit Arizona with a total of $2.5 million in past contempt fines for noncompliance. Lawyers for the prisoners were seeking more financial penalties against the state.

Silver wrote the fines didn’t motivate the state to comply with the settlement. “There does not appear to be a contempt sanction robust enough to coerce compliance,” Silver wrote.

In 2018, a magistrate judge imposed a $1.4 million contempt fine against the state, which paid the penalty but was later reimbursed by the company that at the time was providing health services inside prisons.

In late February, Silver issued a $1.1 million contempt fine. Corrections officials said they would ask the former contractor for reimbursement for the second fine, though it’s unclear whether the company has agreed to do that.