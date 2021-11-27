Deal to move Greenville City Hall to new site falls though

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Officials in Greenville, South Carolina have nixed plans to move city hall to a new building downtown.

The Greenville News reports that a land swap deal has fallen through between the city of Greenville and the owners of the former Bowater Building eyed by the city.

Greenville officials announced in May the plan to sell the aging City Hall and move into the newer 4-story office building that features nearly 100,000 square feet (9,290 square meters) of space. The move would have centralized city operations and provided better public access to city council chambers, officials said.

But Mayor Knox White said the land swap failed as the parties couldn’t reconcile costs. He said the Bowater’s initial asking price was $21 million, while the city hall building was appraised for $8 million.

“It kind of came to not enough for the City Hall site, too much for the Bowater Building,” White told the newspaper.

But the mayor said the city may try again later to relocate to the Bowater through a public-private partnership: “I think the desire is still there, and we’ll let the dust settle for a while.”

The current city hall building, which faces issues including water damage, would require $5.75 million in maintenance costs over the next eight years, per city estimates.

The city is also working to acquire a separate $27 million office tower to house a new public safety hub.

