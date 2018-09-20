NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Karl Dean says he's disappointed GOP opponent Bill Lee made a surprise cancellation at a forum where the two were scheduled to appear together, but stopped short of accusing the Republican of actively avoiding him.
Lee and Dee had committed to appear at a gubernatorial forum on Thursday, but organizers say they were alerted an hour before the forum kicked off that Lee had a scheduling conflict in East Tennessee and would be unable to attend.
Earlier that day, Lee said in a tweet that he appreciated sharing the stage with Dean while wishing the Democrat a happy birthday.
Dayton Republican state Rep. Ron Travis was tapped by Lee's campaign to speak on behalf of the candidate.