Death penalty debate reemerges in Nevada after past stalls

Although about 80 inmates remained on its death row as of 2020, Nevada has not executed anyone since 2006. The state has faced difficulties procuring lethal injection drugs. Last year, a state court ordered the Department of Corrections to return drugs used as part of Nevada's lethal injection combination. The department has a batch of fentanyl that expires on June 30, but does not posses the other two drugs called for in its execution protocol.

Death penalty opponents hope the growth of the criminal justice reform movement and renewed attention on the death penalty will generate enough political will to enact a ban. In the final months of President Donald Trump's tenure, the U.S. Justice Department resumed executions after a 17-year federal hiatus. The 13 executions carried out drew newfound attention to the death penalty, said state Sen. James Ohrenschall, D-Las Vegas, who is sponsoring a similar bill in the Senate.

“I think a lot of people were shocked. The fact that there'd been this moratorium for so long, and then all of a sudden, it’s the opposite,” brought momentum to push to end the death penalty, he said.