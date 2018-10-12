Try 1 month for 99¢

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Three candidates for a U.S. Senate seat in New Mexico are preparing for their first public debate after the start of early voting.

The televised debate is scheduled for Friday evening as incumbent Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich seeks a second term in office, casting himself as a defender of endangered federal health care and retirement programs.

Former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson is running for Senate under the Libertarian banner as an alternative to partisan extremism and a proponent of balancing the federal budget.

Albuquerque contractor and political newcomer Mick Rich is the Republican nominee. He has highlighted his steadfast support for Donald Trump, support for greater restrictions on immigration and opposition to abortion.

Johnson's failed 2016 bid for president won 9 percent of the vote in New Mexico.

