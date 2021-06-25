 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Debate over Missouri Medicaid tax, family planning drags on
0 Comments
AP

Debate over Missouri Medicaid tax, family planning drags on

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Work on the Missouri Senate floor to renew a tax that brings in a critical chunk of the state's Medicaid funding was delayed for hours Friday as lawmakers fought over proposals to limit family planning services.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson called lawmakers back for the last-minute special session after threatening to cut $722 million from the state budget July 1 if lawmakers don’t reup a tax on hospitals and other medical providers by then. Money from the tax is used to bring in more federal Medicaid funding.

But senators disagree over a proposed amendment to the tax bill that's aimed at cutting off Medicaid funding for some family planning services.

Republican Sen. Bob Onder wants to cut off any government money for Planned Parenthood.

Republican Sen. Paul Wieland wants to block Medicaid coverage for the morning-after pill and intrauterine devices when used for abortions, although Planned Parenthood and several gynecologists have told lawmakers those treatments are not used to end pregnancies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case
National Politics

Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges can offer their sports stars, a victory for athletes that could help open the door to further easing in the decades-old fight over paying student-athletes.

+9
Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target
National Politics

Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Standing in the State Dining Room on May 4, President Joe Biden laid out a lofty goal to vaccinate 70% of American adults by Independence Day, saying the U.S. would need to overcome “doubters” and laziness to do it. “This is your choice,” he told Americans. "It’s life and death.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News