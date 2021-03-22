Debate over voting by mail intensifies in Florida statehouse

“Calling for unnecessary election reforms doesn’t just endanger our ability to conduct elections efficiently and effectively. It also risks destroying the voter confidence that we have worked so hard to earn," the group said in a letter released Monday.

“Florida’s Supervisors of Elections feel strongly that we must be advocates for our voters," the letter said. "It’s our intention that all eligible voters have convenient and ample opportunities to vote, and that the elections in which they cast their ballots are safe and secure."

Some 4.8 million Floridians voted by mail in November, accounting for about 44% of the 11 million votes cast.

Despite concerns over potential ballot fraud, Republicans have not been able to produce any substantive examples of widespread abuse in Florida — and instead have raised concerns about problems in other states.

“Why all of these changes?” Rep. Susan Valdez, a Democrat, asked during Monday's hearing. “Was there anything around the state of Florida that prompted this to come up? Help me understand.”

The bill's lead sponsor replied that there were indeed problems, although he did not give specifics.