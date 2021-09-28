Debate takeaways: Virginia candidates on attack from start

Things got particularly nasty when the candidates were talking about the state budget.

“Revenue and expenses, I know were hard for you. I know they’re hard for you,” Youngkin said. “Terry, you have no idea what you’re talking about.”

PANDEMIC RULES

McAuliffe repeatedly seized on Youngkin's opposition to mask and vaccine mandates. It's an issue McAuliffe's team believes is a political winner, especially as the pandemic remains a serious threat in Virginia and beyond.

Youngkin came prepared with a statement outlining his position — “Everyone should get the vaccine ... but I don't believe we should mandate it” — but stumbled briefly when asked by moderator Chuck Todd whether he supports mandating vaccines for diseases like measles and mumps, which have been required in U.S. schools for generations.

He eventually said he did support mandating measles and mumps vaccines, explaining that there was more data on those.

McAuliffe described Youngkin's position as dangerous.

He “says if you don’t want to get it, don’t get it. You can’t be governor and say things like that,” McAuliffe charged. ”That is disqualifying."

