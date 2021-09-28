Debate takeaways: Virginia governor candidates go on attack

Youngkin, who has downplayed his anti-abortion policies on the campaign trail, confirmed that he does support a “pain threshold bill,” which would ban most abortions after the 20-week mark. He then pivoted to his opponent, calling McAuliffe “the most extreme abortion candidate in the country.”

“You want to be the abortion governor,” Youngkin charged.

The Democrat seemed to welcome the attack.

“I want every woman in Virginia to listen to me closely. I was a brick wall to protect women’s rights,” McAuliffe said. He later added, “Women are tired of people like Glenn Youngkin telling them what to do with their bodies.”

The fight is a likely preview of midterm elections across the country. Democrats believe the threat of new abortion restrictions will help rally women behind them. Female voters, particularly in the suburbs, have played a key role in helping Democrats seize control of Congress — and Virginia — in the Trump era.

It remains to be seen if Democrats will do as well without Trump as a foil in the Oval Office.

WHO'S IN CHARGE OF EDUCATION?