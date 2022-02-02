 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Debt study says NC government still in good fiscal position

  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state government continues to hold a comfortable cushion of additional borrowing capacity that it could use and still remain fiscally sound, according to an annual report released this week.

The Debt Affordability Study authors estimate the state could approve $4.35 billion in bonds this year — or $1.42 billion annually for the next five years — and remain within self-imposed limits.

The cap is designed to help the state retain top credit-rating agency scores that keep borrowing costs low. The 2021 study calculated a similar projection on borrowing that's repaid using state general-fund tax collections.

Outstanding debt on non-transportation projects is currently projected to fall to less than $1.9 billion in 2026, the report said. Discussions about a school construction bond package in 2021 eased as state coffers became flush with a state surplus and federal COVID-19 recovery dollars. The legislature instead funded scores of projects with cash.

People are also reading…

The study, approved by a panel led by State Treasurer Dale Folwell, again warned there's no additional debt capacity for transportation projects for the foreseeable future. It cites anticipated borrowing associated with a 2018 law that authorized up to $3 billion in debt. Such debt is repaid largely from gasoline and car-sales taxes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea confirmed Monday it test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam, the North’s most significant weapon launch in years, as Washington plans steps to show its commitment to its Asian allies.

Russia, US exchange accusations over Ukraine at UN

Russia, US exchange accusations over Ukraine at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia accused the West on Monday of “whipping up tensions” over Ukraine and said the U.S. had brought “pure Nazis” to power in Kyiv as the U.N. Security Council held a stormy and bellicose debate on Moscow's troop buildup near its southern neighbor.

Supreme Court pick holds import for Black women in the law

Supreme Court pick holds import for Black women in the law

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — When Markicia Horton graduates this spring from the Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston and takes the bar, she'll be stepping into a world where a Black woman is set to be on the U.S. Supreme Court for the first time in its 232-year history.

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Palin v. NYT could change free press

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News