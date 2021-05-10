Decades later, California's 'Gann limit' back in spotlight

The timing couldn’t be better for Newsom, who is facing a recall election later this year fueled by anger over his handling of the pandemic. But it was that same pandemic that has contributed to the state soaring past the limit, ensuring the government would have to eventually act.

It's likely Newsom would have proposed this spending even without the Gann limit, especially given the outsized impact of the pandemic on lower and middle income families. Newsom would not be required to act on the limit for another two years — which is how long it will take for state officials to precisely calculate the limit and how far the state had exceeded it.

Newsom decided not to wait and proposed the state go ahead and give the money back this year, structuring it in such a way to benefit middle-income families and immigrants living in the country illegally. Still, Keely Martin Bosler, Newsom's director of the state Department of Finance, said she believes the proposal satisfies the Gann limit requirements.