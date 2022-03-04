 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Decision lifts certain contribution limits in Alaska

  • 0

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Individuals will be allowed to make unlimited contributions to candidates under a decision by the commission that oversees Alaska campaign finance rules, officials say.

The Alaska Public Offices Commission, in a decision Thursday, failed to support a staff proposal to set revised limits in place of caps that were struck down by an appeals court panel last year. A draft opinion, issued in November, suggested that the limits there were in place before those that were struck down “apply as adjusted for inflation," which included proposed limits of $1,500 per calendar year for individuals to candidates. Campaigns had been adhering to the draft opinion until the commission weighed in.

The commission, in its decision, said it declined the revive the old contribution limits and also declined to index those for inflation. There were legal questions about whether it had the power to do those things.

Heather Hebdon, the commission's executive director, said given the court ruling and commission decision, individuals may contribute unlimited amounts to candidates and non-party groups and non-party groups can contribute unlimited amounts to candidates and other non-party groups.

People are also reading…

The commission urged lawmakers to revisit contribution limits to balance the appeals court panel decision “with the desire of Alaska voters.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

Attorney hired to investigate ex-Nebraska senator's behavior

Attorney hired to investigate ex-Nebraska senator's behavior

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have hired an outside attorney to investigate the behavior of a former state senator who photographed an aide without her knowledge, and the findings will be released to the public by mid-April, a state senator said Tuesday.

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

BERLIN (AP) — Valery Gergiev has been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine, the German city's mayor said Tuesday.

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scotland chapel built in the 1940s by Ukrainian POWs is now a relief center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News