Deepening drought prompts Minnesota to step up response

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota officials stepped up their drought response on Friday as the state grows drier, which threatens water supplies, agriculture and more wildfires.

Minnesota has now reached the threshold to trigger the “warning phase” under the statewide drought plan, the Department of Natural Resources said. And the department said it expects another threshold for public water systems that draw from the Mississippi River will be tripped in the coming days as stream flows drop.

“Under current conditions, it will take at least three to five inches of precipitation spread over a period of about two weeks to significantly alleviate the drought,” the DNR said in statement.

But the National Weather Service is forecasting below-normal rain and above-normal temperatures for Minnesota and the upper Midwest for the next two weeks, and at least a couple more days of hazy skies from northern wildfires.

The updated U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday shows that 98% of Minnesota is now in a drought, with 52% of the state in a severe or extreme drought, and conditions are expected to grow drier.