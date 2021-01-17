Defense officials tell AP they fear possible inside attack at inauguration, will have National Guard troops vetted

Related to this story
Donald Trump was impeached for a second time Wednesday, just a week after he encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and then a mob of supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The House voted 232-197, with 10 Republicans joining Democrats to rebuke the president.
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is stepping down from his post, days after criticizing President Donald Trump over the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
There's a lot that has to happen before Biden's plan — which is chock-full of measures long favored by Democrats — becomes law. Here's a closer look.
Also: Trump shows no remorse for the Capitol riot, blaming Democrats for "tremendous anger" in America. He could become the only president in history to be twice impeached. Plus, get a preview of what's coming next.
ALAMO, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday took no responsibility for his part in fomenting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, despite his comments encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol and praise for them while they were still carrying out the assault.
Donald Trump has been kicked off of most mainstream social media platforms, and now Google, Apple and Amazon have booted the far-right-friendly Parler.
Two Republican senators say President Trump should resign, as support for impeachment is gaining momentum in his final days in office after the deadly riot at the Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters.
President Donald Trump released a video disavowing the violent insurrection he fomented at the Capitol last week. He made no reference to becoming the first president in the nation's history to be impeached twice.
NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani is facing possible expulsion from the New York State Bar Association over incendiary remarks he made to President Donald Trump’s supporters last week before they violently stormed the U.S. Capitol.
DETROIT — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and other ex-officials have been told they’re being charged after a new invest…