Defining numbers from Biden's early days, from jobs to virus

38% - The estimated decline in Black poverty from the relief package, which the Biden administration says would help to close racial gaps on the economy.

1.57% - The interest charged on a 10-year U.S. Treasury note, substantially lower than the 4.6% charged in 2001 when the federal government last ran a budget surplus.

18,890 - Number of children traveling alone who tried to cross the Mexican border in March, the highest total since the number was first tracked in 2009.

40 - Number of executive orders signed by Biden, the highest of any recent president. His most recent order was sanctions against Russia. Many of the orders overturn Trump-era policies on migration and labor issues. A March 7 order seeks to promote voting access in what appears to be an answer to Republican efforts in many states to tighten voting standards following Trump's loss.

10 - Number of mass-casualty killings in the United States in which at least four people died, not including the shooter.

2,500-3,500 - The number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Biden has committed to withdraw them by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.