Delaware governor unveils fiscal 2022 spending proposal

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Gov. John Carney is proposing a $4.7 billion operating budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, an increase of roughly 3.5% over this year’s $4.5 billion budget.

Carney on Thursday also proposed boosting the capital budget for construction, transportation and economic development from this year’s $708 million appropriation to a record high $894 million.

For the third piece of the budget puzzle, a grants package for community groups and nonprofit organizations, Carney is recommending $55.5 million, an increase of a little more than $1 million.

The budget proposal is based on December's revenue estimates from a panel that sets Delaware's official revenue projections. The panel will continue meeting through June, when it will provide final estimates before lawmakers approve a budget.

Despite the spending increases, Carney’s proposal keeps expenditures to no more than 98% of estimated available revenue, as required by the state constitution. It also maintains Delaware’s never-tapped “rainy day” fund and sets aside $68 million in a “budget stabilization” reserve fund he created for budget planning purposes in 2018. The fund, which was tapped this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, currently has a balance of $63 million.