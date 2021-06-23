Delaware House approves budget bill for upcoming fiscal year

Looking ahead, legislative budget writers also recommended setting aside $72.7 million for an extra paycheck that state employees are slated to receive in fiscal 2023 because of a once-every-decade 27th pay cycle.

“It’s going to make next year easier,” state finance secretary Rick Geisenberger said in an interview last week. “I think it’s being very fiscally responsible to set it aside now, in a good year, while you can.”

Delaware’s official revenue estimates, and resulting government spending capacity, have grown significantly since the passage of last year’s budget during the height of the coronavirus epidemic and since Carney issued his budget proposal. Official estimates left lawmakers with some $1.3 billion more revenue available for next fiscal year compared to the current year. Much of that growth is due to substantial increases in estimates for personal income tax and corporate franchise tax revenue.

“We were far more pessimistic last June than we are today,” Geisenberger said.