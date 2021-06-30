Delaware lawmakers convene for final day of session

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Lawmakers in Delaware are putting the final touches on this year’s legislative session.

Members of the House and Senate were to convene Wednesday afternoon for the final day of the session. They're expected to work past midnight before adjourning for the year.

Lawmakers have already approved record-high operating and capital budgets for the new fiscal year starting Thursday. A $63 million package of grants to community organizations, nonprofit groups and volunteer fire companies is the only spending measure still awaiting passage.

Democratic lawmakers have given up trying to pass a bill legalizing recreational use of marijuana in Delaware this year. It’s not clear whether other controversial measures, including two Democratic gun-control proposals, might be taken up Wednesday.

