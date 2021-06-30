 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Delaware lawmakers convene for final day of session
0 Comments
AP

Delaware lawmakers convene for final day of session

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Lawmakers in Delaware are putting the final touches on this year’s legislative session.

Members of the House and Senate were to convene Wednesday afternoon for the final day of the session. They're expected to work past midnight before adjourning for the year.

Lawmakers have already approved record-high operating and capital budgets for the new fiscal year starting Thursday. A $63 million package of grants to community organizations, nonprofit groups and volunteer fire companies is the only spending measure still awaiting passage.

Democratic lawmakers have given up trying to pass a bill legalizing recreational use of marijuana in Delaware this year. It’s not clear whether other controversial measures, including two Democratic gun-control proposals, might be taken up Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fox News Settles Workplace Culture Investigation for $1 Million

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias
National Politics

US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. troops in eastern Syria came under rocket attack Monday, with no reported casualties, one day after U.S. Air Force planes carried out airstrikes near the Iraq-Syria border against what the Pentagon said were facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups to support drone strikes inside Iraq.

+9
Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target
National

Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Standing in the State Dining Room on May 4, President Joe Biden laid out a lofty goal to vaccinate 70% of American adults by Independence Day, saying the U.S. would need to overcome “doubters” and laziness to do it. “This is your choice,” he told Americans. "It’s life and death.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News