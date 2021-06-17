Delaware lawmakers give final approval to $15 minimum wage

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Democrat-led state House voted along party lines Thursday to give final approval to a bill raising Delaware’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

Democrats approved the measure after defeating half a dozen Republican amendments, including proposals to allow small businesses and nonprofits to pay 85% of the minimum wage and to require the controller general’s office to submit annual reports regarding the fiscal impact of the wage increases on the state budget, and on the broader effects on the state economy.

Democrats also rejected a proposal by one of their own party members, Rep. Sherae’a Moore of Middletown, to delay each of the annual wage increases for one year for businesses employing 20 or fewer workers.

The bill now goes to Democratic Gov. John Carney,, who is expected to sign it. The bill was one of the legislative priorities for several left-leaning progressives who were elected last year and were able to get veteran Democrats to sign on to their cause.

“In the last 15 years, we’ve made 15 attempts to raise the minimum wage. Only three of them bore fractional (fruit),” said Wilmington Democrat Rep. Gerald Brady, chief House sponsor of the bill.