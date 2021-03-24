Delaware marijuana legalization bill clears House committee

“Who do you want controlling this market, drug dealers or the citizens of Delaware?” asked John Sybert, vice president of the Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network.

The bill legalizes the possession and use of up to 1 ounce (28 grams) of marijuana by adults over age 21. People would not be allowed to grow their own plants, and public consumption and driving under the influence would be prohibited.

The bill establishes a marijuana tax, described as a “control enforcement fee” of 15% at the point of sale, which sponsors contend compares favorably with other states where pot is legal and would keep prices competitive with existing street values on the black market.

The legislation would create an Office of Marijuana Control Commissioner to regulate the industry and would initially authorize 30 retail store licenses, 30 manufacturing licenses, 60 cultivation licenses and five testing facility licenses.

Licenses for retail, testing and product manufacturing facilities would cost $10,000 every two years. Cultivation licenses would depend on the size and of the facility and type of ownership, ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 every two years.

The legislation sets aside a certain number of licenses for “social equity” and “microbusiness” applicants.