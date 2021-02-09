Delaware officials delay next vaccine distribution phase

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials are delaying plans for the third phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution because of short supplies of the vaccine.

Officials said Tuesday that the postponement is due to “extremely limited” vaccine supply and the large number of eligible Delawareans who have not been vaccinated in the second phase of the vaccine distribution plan.

Officials had planned to begin Phase 1C by March 1 but now say they intend to start it “as close to March 1 as possible.”

People eligible to get the vaccine in Phase 1C include people under age 65 with high-risk medical conditions, which include obesity, diabetes and smoking, and people living in high-risk congregate settings such as prisons, homeless shelters and group homes.

The group also includes “essential workers” who are not among those currently eligible to receive the vaccine in the Phase 1B second round of the state’s plan. Those third-round workers include a wide variety of industries, ranging from transportation and construction to the finance, media and legal sectors.