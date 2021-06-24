Delaware operating budget for next year gets final approval

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Senate lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to a spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1 that adds hundreds of millions of dollars to the budget that Democratic Gov. John Carney proposed in January.

The Senate voted 20-to-1 for a $4.77 billion general fund operating budget for fiscal 2022. That represents an increase of almost 5% over the current year’s budget and roughly $65 million more than what Carney had recommended.

Senators voted unanimously for a “supplemental” budget bill of one-time expenditures that brings the increase over the current year’s $4.5 billion operating budget to more than 10%.

House members had signed off on the plan on Wednesday.

“This is a responsible, sustainable financial plan that protects taxpayer dollars and invests in the future of our state,” Carney said in a prepared statement.

With state revenue estimates having skyrocketed since last year's overly pessimistic forecasts, lawmakers included more than $221 million in one-time funds for a variety of expenditures next year. Carney had recommended only $35.7 million for one-time expenditures.